Suspect named in child’s abduction

By: Staff report
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 29-year-old suspect in the abduction Monday of a 4-month-old child from a day care center.

Sheriff James A. McVicker said Lonnie Williams, of 1309 Clyde Norris Road in Tabor City, is charged with felony abduction of a child.

McVicker said Williams currently is entered as wanted by the North Carolina Department of Correction Probation and Parole as an absconder.

“If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Mr. Williams we need them to come forward and help us locate him,” McVicker said. “I would also urge Mr. Williams to turn himself in.”

Williams and Juanita Renee Askew, 22, of Whiteville, are accused of taking Lonnisha Askew from Little Hands Day Care near Bladenboro on Monday. Askew is the child’s mother, but does not have legal custody.

Lonnisha, who was the subject of an Amber Alert, was recovered on Tuesday in Lumberton. Lonnisha was to be placed in the custody of the Bladen County Department of Social Services.

Juanita Askew and her boyfriend were arrested during a traffic stop in Lumberton on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She was charged with abduction of a child and placed in the Bladen County jail under a $500,000 bond. The boyfriend was questioned and released.

