Five locals appointed to state panels

July 17, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

RALEIGH — Five Robeson County residents have been selected for service on various state boards and commissions.

The selections by General Assembly leaders are detailed in Senate Bill 686, “an act to appoint persons to various public offices upon the recommendation of the president pro tempore of the Senate and the speaker of the House of Representatives.” The bill was given final approval by the Senate on Monday and by the House on Tuesday. It has been sent to Gov. Roy Cooper, who has 10 days to approve it or veto it. If Cooper takes no action on the bill within those 10 days the bill automatically becomes law.

Robeson County residents who were appointed are:

— Michael Walters, to the North Carolina Railroad board of directors for a term expiring on June 30, 2023.

— Sam Isham, to the North Carolina State Building Commission for a term expiring on June 30, 2022.

— Daniel Locklear, to the North Carolina State Commission of Indian Affairs for a term expiring on June 30, 2021.

— Lumberton City Council member Owen Thomas, to the Public Officers and Employees Liability Insurance Commission for a term expiring on June 30, 2023.

— Dr. Connie O. Locklear, to the North Carolina Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission for terms expiring on Aug. 31, 2020.

Locklear’s appointment is contingent on House Bill 200 becoming law. The bill makes changes to education laws and combines certain education reports, as recommended by the State Board of Education, the Department of Public Instruction, and the state superintendent of Public Instruction.

Staff report