July 17, 2019

The following thefts were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jaylen Scott, Gaddys Mill Road, Maxton; Jessica Spillman, Legend Drive, Lumberton; William Barden, West 22nd Street, Lumberton; VMF Homes, Caddell Drive, Maxton; and Brinda Belmarez, Beverly Circle, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Monday and Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Juan Acevedo, Columbus Circle, Red Springs; Harley Locklear, Riley Circle, Lumberton; Diane Locklear, Tucker Road, Pembroke; Nicanor Garrido Molina, Josephine Drive, Lumberton; and Terrell McCullum, Milan Drive, Lumberton.