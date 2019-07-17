Work to close Morgan J Road stretch

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Morgan J Road near Shannon will be closed starting Thursday so maintenance work can be performed.

The work is to begin at 7 a.m. Thursday and end Monday at 5 p.m., according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. Construction times are to be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. The road section will be closed to traffic in both directions each day.

The designated detour is Shannon Road.

