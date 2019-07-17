I-95 wreck causing traffic stoppage

By: Staff report
This accident on Wednesday afternoon in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 had traffic stopped in both directions.

LUMBERTON — An accident in the northbound lane of Interstate 95 at about 5 p.m. today had traffic at a standstill in both directions.

A reporter for the Laurinburg Exchange told The Robesonian that it appeared as if a truck hauling gasoline plowed into the back of a tractor-trailer. Law enforcement and rescue personnel were on the scene.

The reporter did not believe there had been any fatalities.

The Robesonian will update this story as needed.

