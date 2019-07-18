Accident kills plant worker

LUMBERTON — Business is heating up for Southern Heating and Air Conditioning.

With temperatures hovering in the mid- to high-90s over the past week and the daily heat index at or above 100 degrees, the Lumberton business is getting more calls from its customers with broken air-conditioning units.

“We are experiencing a higher-call volume,” said Adam Ward, company vice president. “We are seeing a lot of breakdowns and units that are running longer than they usually do.”

And the company’s employees are trying hard to get to customers at quick as they can when the calls come in, he said. Unfortunately, the increase in call volume means some customers have to sweat it out while they wait

“Our installers have been busy since Hurricane Florence,” he said.

Since the hurricane hit in September 2018, the company has hired two technicians and three installers, Ward said. The new hires have been a big help, particularly during what is the company’s peak season of summer.

The company typically employs six installers and four service technicians.

Recent work days also have been hot for Sykes Paving,LLC. Employees of the Bladenboro-based business were out in the heat Wednesday paving the rear parking lot of Hyde Park Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton. The work was being done on a day when the temperature topped out at 97 degrees, and the heat index was 106 degrees.

The workers were able to take regular breaks in a bid to beat the heat, in between dealing with the 27 loads of asphalt needed for the job, said owner Junior Sykes.

Sykes, 52, said he has worked in the business for 37 years and has seen extreme heat before.

“It’s an everyday thing,” he said.

But, working with asphalt that is about 310 degrees only made the job hotter, Sykes said.

The heat wave also is creating a demand for more power.

The Lumberton Electric Utilities Department has seen a slight increase in demand from its customers, which number between 12,000 and 13,000, said Greg Prevatte, assistant director. But the demand has not been large enough to create problems for the department.

“At this time everything seems to be going well,” Prevatte said Wednesday.

The department’s crews are out working in the heat, but they are taking precautions, he said. They are making sure to stay hydrated.

Lumbee River Electric Membership Corporation also is seeing a demand for more power from its members, according to Walter White, vice president of Corporate Services. As of Wednesday afternoon, the utility company had delivered 283 megawatts of power, compared to 265 megawatts for all of this past week.

But LREMC is having no problems meeting the increased demand, White said. Nor are the days of high temperatures causing problems with the delivery of power.

“Our crews have not had any more difficulty than others that have to work outdoors at this time,” White said. “We have adjusted their schedules to try to minimize their exposure to these extreme conditions and also are encouraging them to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.”

There is hope in the forecast for people tired of day after day of high heat and humidity, according to Stephen Keebler, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Wilmington.

“There is some cooling down the line,” Keebler said.

The area should see some showers and thunderstorms starting the middle of next week that should keep the temperatures down, he said. And a cold front is expected to move through Southeastern North Carolina on Wednesday and Thursday.

“The (weather forecast) models are agreeing on it,” Keebler said.

Until then, the weather service has issued a heat advisory for Robeson County for Thursday. The high Thursday is expected to be near 97, with a heat index as high as 106. There is a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high near 94 with a slight chance of rain. Saturday’s high is expected to be near 95 and Sunday’s near 96. There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms each day.

Robeson County has seen 2.53 inches of rain in July, Keebler said, which is about normal for this time of the month. The rainfall total for the year to date is about 2.5 inches below normal.

The culprit in the weather tale is a high pressure system parked over the Southeast that is causing high temperatures from the Great Plains to the Atlantic Coast, Keebler said. But that system could be moving off early next week.

Climate data also offers a little hope.

July 20, which is Saturday this year, is typically the hottest day of the year, he said. After that temperatures generally fall at a rate of one-tenth of a degree a day.

In the meantime, Family Nurse Practitioner Matthew Herring, of The Clinic at Brisson Drugs in St. Pauls, has some advice.

“Avoid going outside during the heat of the day, specifically the hours of 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.,” he said.

People who must go outside need to remember to drink plenty of water, Herring said. People exposed to the heat for long periods of time can rehydrate with drinks such as Gatorade or Powerade, which replenish electrolytes needed to keep the body functioning properly.

Southeastern Regional Medical Center treated 166 patients for heat-related illnesses and conditions between July 1 and Tuesday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Sykes https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Sykes-2.jpg Sykes Herring https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Herring-2.jpg Herring George Clark, 71, right, didn’t let the heat stop him from working in his family business of selling produce. The Tar Heel native sold tomatoes, watermelons, pork skins and homemade barbecue sauce on Wednesday at 3567 Fayetteville Road, in front of Modern Home Furnishings. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_McCall-2.jpg George Clark, 71, right, didn’t let the heat stop him from working in his family business of selling produce. The Tar Heel native sold tomatoes, watermelons, pork skins and homemade barbecue sauce on Wednesday at 3567 Fayetteville Road, in front of Modern Home Furnishings. Sykes Paving, LLC workers pave the rear parking lot of Hyde Park Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, on Wednesday, a day when the temperature topped out at 97 degrees and the heat index was 106 degrees. Business owner Junior Sykes said that workers were able to take breaks in a bid to beat the heat. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_workers-2.jpg Sykes Paving, LLC workers pave the rear parking lot of Hyde Park Baptist Church, located at 301 N. Roberts Ave. in Lumberton, on Wednesday, a day when the temperature topped out at 97 degrees and the heat index was 106 degrees. Business owner Junior Sykes said that workers were able to take breaks in a bid to beat the heat.

Jessica Horne and T.C. Hunter Staff writers