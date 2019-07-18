Two-car accident kills Lumberton man

July 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A Lumberton man was killed when he ran through a stop sign, his pickup truck struck another vehicle, and he was ejected, according to the state Highway Patrol.

Trooper B.L. Bullard, who investigated the accident, said the deceased, Derek James Hardin, of 2363 Norment, Road, was not wearing a seat belt.

Hardin was driving on Evergreen Church Road when his 1993 Chevrolet S-10 ran a stop sign and struck broadside a 2008 Volkswagon passenger car being driven on Chicken Road by Patricia Ann Soesbee, 65, of 8159 N.C. 72. Pembroke. The pickup truck exited the road to the right, rolled over and Hardin was ejected.

He died at the scene.

Soesbee and her sister, Betsy Smith Maynor, 71, of 8131 N.C. 72, Pembroke, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Southeastern Regional Medical Center.

Hardin’s speed was estimated at 45 mph. Bullard said it’s unclear why he ran the stop sign.

The accident happened about 5:27 p.m. about four miles north of Pembroke. Both vehicles were destroyed.

Staff report