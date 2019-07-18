Crime report

Sammie Tilman, of Allen Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole from his residence five mountain bikes, with a total estimated value of $325; a child’s bicycle, valued at $25; and a cruiser style bike, valued at $150.

Summer Larson, of Cliff Ridge Drive in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 32-inch flat screen TV, valued at $500, from her closet.

Blanchie Lessane, of Spruce Street in Lumberton, reported Wednesday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone threw a brick through a window of her residence, causing $400 damage.