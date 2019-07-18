Drug charges bring $1M bond

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — Three men were arrested and one placed under a $1 million secured bond after local and federal law enforcement officers searched a Lumberton residence this week.

Members of the Lumberton Police Department SWAT team and Narcotics Unit, and agents with the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms on Monday searched 1526 Lovette Road in Lumberton, according to a statement from police Capt. Terry Parker. Arrested were Billy Deon Brown, Matthew Deanthony Jenkins, and Stephen Torian Baker.

Brown, 28, of 604 Stafford St. in Fairmont, was charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, felony possession of marijuana, felony possession of cocaine, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, trafficking in opiates, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was jailed under a $1 million secured bond.

Jenkins, 33, of 108 Market St. in Fairmont, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony possession of cocaine. Jenkins was jailed under a $6,500 secured bond.

Baker, 27, of 1951 Nation Ford Drive in Charlotte, was charged with possession of marijuana up to one-half ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia, and was placed under a $500 unsecured bond.

The search warrant was executed after Lumberton police detectives saw Brown on the premises. Brown was wanted by the Lumberton Police Department for several outstanding warrants. A quantity of marijuana, cocaine, prescription medication, two firearms, and drug paraphernalia were found the residence.

