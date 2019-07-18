Second suspect in child abduction arrested

By: Staff report
ELIZABETHTOWN — The second suspect in the abduction on Monday of a 4-month-old child from a day care center has been arrested, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff James A. McVicker said Lonnie Lee Williams, 29, of 1309 Clyde Norris Road in Tabor City, was arrested Thursday afternoon by Sheriff’s Office investigators.

He was arrested in Columbus County “without incident,” McVicker said.

Williams is in the Bladen County Detention Center under a $300,000 secured bond, the sheriff said. Williams had an outstanding warrant for felony probation violation and also was charged with abduction of a child for his involvement in the taking of Lonnisha Renee Askew from the day care center on Monday afternoon.

The child’s mother, Juanita Askew, was charged previously with abduction of a child and placed in the Bladen County jail under a $500,000 bond. She does not have custody of the child.

Lonnisha Renee Askew was turned over to the Bladen County Department of Social Services.

The sheriff offered his thanks to everyone who helped his office with this case.

“My office worked diligently on this case but we did not work alone,” McVicker said. “We had the help of a lot of law enforcement agencies and other government agencies. I said at the beginning of this case that our number one priority was to find the child before any harm could come to her and by the grace of the good Lord we were able to do that. I will never forget seeing that precious child and knowing she was okay and safe. When people ask officers why they do this job this is the kind of case we point to as our reason for being law enforcement officers.”

