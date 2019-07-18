Eight file for election; deadline is today

Sampson Sampson Gilmore Gilmore Colson Colson

LUMBERTON — Eight people filed for office in the Nov. 5 municipal elections on the penultimate day to do so, and anyone still wanting to seek election has until noon Friday to file at the Board of Elections Office in Lumberton.

The two-week filing period began on July 5.

Five of those to file Thursday are incumbents, and three are challengers.

In Red Springs, an incumbent, Caroline Sumpter, and a challenger, Robert McLean, both filed for the three seats on the Town Council, which carry four-year terms.

Sumpter said Red Springs has been her home all her life. It is where she has raised her two children, Alaiyah and Braxton, and where she attends church, at The Jesus Loves You Ministry.

“I pledge to work harder in the future, bridging the divide in our community,” Sumpter said. “It is important to move forward in unity rather than divisiveness. Finally, along with my fellow board members, I would like us to confront the issues plaguing the place we call home — Red Springs.”

McLean, a Red Springs native, is married and has two children.

After graduating from high school, he enlisted into the U.S. Marine Corps, McLean said. After being honorably discharged, he attended The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where he majored in Criminal Justice and minored in Political Science. He is pursuing a master’s degree.

He has worked for Smithfield Packing and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, McLean said. He currently is a high school history teacher.

“I have a record of service to God, country and my county,” he said. “Based upon my various experiences, education, but most importantly my passion, it is my opinion that I possess the skills, knowledge and ability to be an asset to this small but wonderful place I call home.”

McLean said his goals are to cultivate a climate of economic development, fiscal conservatism, and making the town’s young people a priority.

“I would ask the police department to do mandatory welfare checks for our senior citizens,” McLean said. “Additionally, I would advocate for the town police officers to establish a bicycle patrol during specific hours. This would cut fuel cost.”

He said he would donate any salary he is paid for serving to the town’s Recreation Department.

Shearlie McBryde already has filed for re-election, and Sandra Wilson and C.L. Edmonds have filed as challengers. Commissioner Duron Burney has not yet filed.

In Pembroke, Ryan Sampson joined Larry McNeill as two incumbents to file for two seats on the Pembroke Town Council. He is seeking his third four-year term.

Sampson is a state licensed insurance agent. He has a degree in Sociology from Greenville College in Greenville, Illinois.

He serves as president of the Pembroke Soccer Association, as a board member of Robeson Health Care in Pembroke, and is on the Community Health Advisory Committee for Scotland Healthcare in Laurinburg. Sampson also is a member of the Kiwanis Club in Pembroke.

“I have strived over the past eight years to serve my community well. It is my pleasure to serve the citizens and the youth of our future,” he said. “In the past few years, the town has been facilitating numerous projects to improve our downtown area and neighborhoods. At this time, I am confident with the status of the town.”

Pembroke Mayor Greg Cummings also has filed for re-election.

In Rowland, Betty Boyd, 74, filed for third four-year term on the Board of Commissioners.

Boyd left Rowland at the age of 18 and returned in 2011. She retired after nearly 30 years of secretarial work and is involved in several organizations, including the Rowland Chamber of Commerce, the Carolina Youth Action Association, the Festival and Veterans committees and American Legion Post 271. She also is an active member of New Hope Methodist Church.

“I want to make Rowland grow, which is why I volunteer for so many organizations,” Boyd said. “I’m going to continue striving for this town. I love my hometown.”

Jessica McCallum also filed for one of the two available seats on the board as a challenger, but did not provide information. Allen Jean Love, the other incumbent, has also filed for re-election.

In Rennert, Sabrina Colson filed as a challenger for one of three seats on the Rennert Town Council.

Colson, 39, is a lifelong resident of Rennert. She works in a group home. She also is studying Criminal Justice at Robeson Community College.

She is married to Tony Colson, and they have two children, De’Charles and Antony’o. She is a member of St. Matthew Missionary Baptist Church.

“I am running for Town Council because I feel it is time for a change,” Colson said. “We are the next generation, and our kids and grandkids need us to continue to pave the way for them.”

She joins incumbents Brenda F. Locklear, Vivian Wilson McRae and Shirley Ashford Tolson in the race. Terms are for four years.

In Maxton, Elizabeth Gilmore has filed for her second four-year term on the Maxton Board of Commissioners. Paul McDowell also has filed for re-election, and William Howard Seate has filed as a challenger.

Gilmore worked for the Social Security Administration for 40 years before retiring.

“I’m committed to the citizens of Maxton and their needs,” Gilmore said. “We will continue to grow as we have for the past four years.”

Commissioner James McDougald has not yet filed for re-election. Three seats are available.

Paul Davis filed Thursday for Maxton mayor, joining another challenger, Victor Womack. Davis did not provide any information to The Robesonian. Maxton Mayor Chip Morton has not filed for re-election.

In Fairmont, J.J. McCree joined fellow incumbents Charles Kemp and Cassandra Gaddy in seeking re-election. Three seats are available. Terms are for four years. He did not provide The Robesonian any information.

Sampson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Sampson.jpg Sampson Gilmore https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_elizabeth-gilmore.jpg Gilmore Colson https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_DSCN7250.jpg Colson