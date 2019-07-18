Tribe puts Lambert back on Indian panel

July 18, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Tomeka Sinclair - Staff writer
PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribal Council reappointed Furnie Lambert to the N.C. Commission of Indian Affairs on Thursday during its regular meeting.

The Commission of Indian Affairs, under the N.C. Department of Administration, consists of 21 representatives of the American Indian community. Lambert is one of three members representing the Lumbee Tribe. This will be Lambert’s sixth three-year term, serving a total of 15 years. Also representing the Lumbee Tribe are Ricky Burnett and Larece Hunt.

Lambert is a U.S. Marine veteran.

“I’d like to thank all of the council members for supporting me,” Lambert said.

One of the tasks of the commission is reviewing completed petitions for state tribal recognition and to provide technical assistance to petitioning native groups. Lambert notified the board that the commission will hold a hearing on the Tuscarora Tribe on July 26.

“I can’t tell you which way it’s going to go but we will know at 3 o’clock,” Lambert said. “Behind that group are several other groups just waiting. It’s a tedious process.”

Lambert also spoke about a concern. He said someone holding a leadership role and representing the Lumbee Tribe in Charlotte posted on Facebook that the Lumbee Tribe and the Lumbee Regional Development Association should not allow African-Americans to attend the Lumbee Homecoming Festival.

“This person is in a leadership position,” Lambert said. “It’s really bothersome.

“If we can quiet it, we need to do that.”

The council also made note that “LumBEES: Women of the Dark Water” will show at the Cape Fear Regional Theater. The final show is Friday at 8 p.m.

“If you don’t have a ticket, I would strongly suggest you get one,” Burnett said.

Tomeka Sinclair

Staff writer

Tomeka Sinclair can be reached at [email protected] or 910-416-5865.

