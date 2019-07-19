Pet of the week

Fiona is available for adoption from the Robeson County Humane Society. She is believed to be a tiger-stripped tabby with medium hair. Fiona is about 8 weeks old, weighs about 2.2 pounds, and is up to date on all age appropriate vaccinations, FIV/FELV negative, de-wormed and will come with a spay voucher that will cover a portion of the procedure. She is friendly, playful and has an affectionate personality. Her adoption fee is $100 and ID is CF1907002. For information on how to adopt, email the Humane Society at [email protected], call the shelter at 910-738-8282 or visit it at 3180 W. Fifth St.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_POW-Fiona.jpg