Great Marsh to close for work

LUMBERTON — Ten people filed on the last day of the filing period as candidates in the Nov. 5 municipal elections, including the final incumbent on the Lumberton City Council.

The filing period began on July 5 and ended Friday at noon.

Of the 10 candidates who filed, only two were incumbents.

Councilman Columbus “Chris” Howard Jr. will be seeking re-election to the Lumberton City Council. He will be seeking a second four-year term as the Precinct 6 representative. Roy Rogers also has filed for that council seat.

Howard, 70, is retired from the Public Schools of Robeson County and is a member of First Baptist Church in Lumberton, where he serves as trustee, president of the Usher Board and past president of the Laymen League. He is the past bacillus of Omega Psi Phi, a member of Golden Leaf Lodge 124, Carpenter’s Consistory 164, Ouda Temple 147, King Soul Council No. 6, Order Eastern Star-Chapter 558, a member of the Four County Community Services board, youth senior advisor for Knights of Pythagoras, a member of the Robeson County Black Caucus, NAACP and the N.C. State Maintenance Association.

If re-elected, he said he will continue to address the issues of community revitalization in Precinct 6, which was devastated by two hurricanes. Although 200 homes have been rebuilt, there is more work to be done that requires “knowledge and innovative thinking,” he said. He will ensure that every resident will be able to return home and the precinct will be revitalized.

“Additionally, the eradication of vacant lots/houses, additional housing for our flood victims, flood gates, crime and public safety issues are among my top priorities,” Howard said. “I am honored to announce that our council has steadily maintained the city’s electrical, tax, and usage fees rates without any major hikes during my tenure. Our Parks and Recreation programs are still receiving major improvements throughout the city. We also recently approved the building of three new housing complexes that will benefit our flood victims.”

The other two council incumbents up for re-election, Leroy Rising in Precinct 1 and Karen Higley in Precinct 4, face no challengers.

In St. Pauls, David Ayers, who previously has served two terms on the town’s Board of Commissioners, has filed as a candidate for mayor. Ayers will run against Fred Elbert Gibson Jr., who currently is the mayor pro tem.

Mayor Jerry Weindel is not seeking re-election.

Ayers is a lifelong resident of St. Pauls. He is married to Deborah Ayers, and they have two children, Bryan and Sarah. He is a member of St. Pauls Presbyterian Church.

“My desire is to make St. Pauls an economic hub and the envy of the county,” Ayers said. “I want people to come to St. Pauls to shop and conduct business rather than going to Lumberton or Fayetteville. My education, work experience and previous service on the St. Pauls town board uniquely qualifies me for serving as mayor. If elected, I pledge to work with the board to move St. Pauls forward through planned growth. In order to accommodate this growth we must make updating our aging town infrastructure a top priority.”

Two people also filed Friday for mayor seats in Red Springs and Pembroke.

Allen Dial will challenge incumbent Gregory Cummings for a four-year term as Pembroke’s mayor. Largirtha Graham has challenged incumbent Edward Henderson in the race to be Red Springs’ mayor. That term is for two years.

Neither Dial nor Graham provided information to The Robesonian.

Incumbent Duron Burney also filed Friday for re-election to his seat on the Red Springs Board of Commissioners. He did not provide information to The Robesonian.

In Fairmont, Melvin Ellison is taking his second shot at a seat on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners.

Ellison lost by two votes to Cassandra Gaddy in the 2015 election.

Ellison, 63, worked for the Public Schools of Robeson County for seven years and is the manager at the Alcoholic Beverage Control store in Fairmont. He has served on the Fairmont Alcoholic Beverage Control and Planning board for three years. He is married to Jacqueline Ellison, and they have five children. He attends First Baptist Church in Fairmont.

Ellison said he wants to bring jobs, businesses, and more recreation facilities and housing for seniors to Fairmont.

“I love Fairmont,” Ellison said. “I just want to be a voice for the people of Fairmont.”

Heather Seibles also filed for a seat on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners.

Seibles, a longtime resident of Fairmont, is a 2007 graduate of Fayetteville State University with a bachelor of science degree in Criminal Justice.

Seibles said she is aware of the current economic needs in Fairmont and, therefore, has dedicated years to youth through philanthropic organizations. Her platform will be dedicated to providing avenues for increased community engagement and a path for innovation, creativity and improved technology for young people.

“As a current board member of the Stop the Violence Program in Fairmont, it is my heart’s desire to implement the positive changes necessary to rebuild a unified community, in love, that stands on moral belief systems and values,” Seibles said. “In the position of Fairmont town commissioner, I will continue to focus the majority of my efforts toward the advancement of the needs and interests of our youth. I believe today’s youth and young adults need to be empowered and motivated to set goals, dream big and work diligently towards the achievement thereof.”

They are the first challengers for the Fairmont board, joining Commissioners Gaddy, J.J. McCree and Charles Kemp in the race.

In Maxton, Donna Lynn Locklear, Toni “Kandy” Bethea and Chandra Short filed as challengers for three seats on the Board of Commissioners. None of the candidates provided information to The Robesonian.

Three Board of Commissioners seats are up for election in November. Incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore have filed for re-election. William Seate also has filed for one of the seats. Incumbent James McDougald did not file for re-election.

