Great Marsh to close for work

July 19, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A section of Great Marsh Church Road near St. Pauls will be closed starting Monday so a pipe beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The work is to start 7 a.m. Monday and is scheduled to be completed by 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation. The section will be closed to traffic from both directions.

The detour will be Great Marsh Church Road to King Tuck Road to U.S. 301 and back to Great Marsh Church Road.

Staff report