SeHealth leader receives service award

July 19, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The leader of Southeastern Health recently received the North Carolina Healthcare Association’s highest honor.

Joann Anderson was given the 2019 Distinguished Service Award, which is given each year to an NCHA member executive whose contributions to the health-care field have had a positive and lasting impact at the local, regional, state or national levels.

“It’s an honor to be selected by a group of your peers to receive an award like this,” Anderson said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to serve our community and our state on various levels. This is possible only because of the great team at Southeastern Health.”

Anderson received the award Thursday during NCHA’s Summer Membership Meeting in Pinehurst.

“Joann is a strong advocate for improving and protecting access to care,” said Steve Lawler, NCHA president. “She is a respected voice in her community and among her peers at the state and national level.”

Her experience and passion for health-care delivery in a rural setting have contributed to the growth of Southeastern Health to now include 40 primary and specialty care clinics in a four-county area, a freestanding ambulatory surgery center and clinic facility in partnership with local physicians, and the Southeastern Health Mall, offering outpatient and community health services.

She has built strong relationships in the community through collaboration and partnerships with local government, schools and the Lumbee Tribe to promote and improve health.

Her leadership during Robeson County’s response and rebuilding after Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016 demonstrated the essential role hospitals play in a disaster and what it means to be prepared to care. Despite a week-long power outage and historic flooding, the hospital remained open and operational.

Anderson established a partnership with Campbell University’s School of Medicine to bring a medical residency program to Southeastern Regional Medical Center and its network of clinics. She has volunteered her time to serve in leadership roles with NCHA and the American Hospital Association. She currently serves with the NC Southeastern Partnership promoting economic development for Robeson County and Southeastern North Carolina.

Anderson began her career as a staff nurse in her home state of Kentucky, where she received her bachelor’s degree in nursing and a master’s degree in nursing administration. Before her move to Southeastern Health in 2007, she served as CEO of Pikeville Medical Center in Kentucky.

