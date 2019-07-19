United Way wins $150K grant from Red Cross

LUMBERTON — The American Red Cross recently awarded a $150,000 grant to the United Way of Robeson County.
The grant will enable the charitable organization to continue recovery services for some of the area’s most vulnerable residents by providing funding for the repair of homes damaged by Hurricane Florence, according to a press release from the United Way.
In a statement the American Red Cross said, “The Red Cross received generous support from the American public in response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Florence. With donated funds, the Red Cross has provided emergency relief and will continue to provide disaster relief and recovery, directly and through other organizations.”
Through this grant and additional funding provided by United Way Helps NC and the Julius Peppers Hurricane Relief Fund administered by the Foundation for the Carolinas, United Way of Robeson County will continue to provide case management services for area residents with unmet disaster related needs. Case managers Janet Johnson and Skip Williams are available to assist with Federal Emergency Management Agency appeals, and continue efforts to assist households with established cases.
“We would like to thank the American Red Cross for funding our ongoing efforts to make much needed repairs to the homes of Hurricane Florence survivors,” Johnson said. “United Way is also looking for licensed contractors to complete these repairs. If you are a licensed contractor and would like to participate in this important work, please contact us for more details.”
Many homes in Robeson County remain unsafe and are considered uninhabitable, but residents continue to stay because of employment, existing support systems, fixed incomes, lack of available affordable housing, cultural ties and transportation challenges. After Hurricane Florence struck in September 2018 an estimated 11,600 households applied for FEMA assistance in Robeson County. Because of a lack of awareness, literacy levels, differing cognitive abilities, lack of public transportation, and community mistrust, the estimated number of households impacted is likely greater than the number of FEMA applicants.
United Way of Robeson County will utilize all available funding to address the long-term recovery of 173 moderate-needs households and 32 critical-needs households. Critical-needs households require major repairs and/or mold remediation. These storm survivors are identified and prioritized based on a vulnerability status. At this time in the recovery process, funding will be used to serve those households that currently have an ongoing case for recovery with United Way of Robeson County.
Cindy Locklear, a member of the department of Social Work faculty at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke wrote the American Red Cross grant application on behalf of United Way of Robeson County with the assistance of Alexis Ellis, master’s of Social Work student and military spouse.
“When this grant was announced I jumped at the opportunity to secure additional funding for long-term recovery in the county,” she said. “As a member of UNCP’s faculty I am always looking for service opportunities that double as learning experiences for our students.
“This experience helped Ms. Ellis learn about the grant writing process. We are thrilled that the application was funded and will enable families to get back into safe stable housing.”