Robinson, Evans square off Tuesday for Precinct 2 seat

LUMBERTON — Precinct 2 City Council candidates Garry Evans and Melissa Robinson said this week they have been working hard to get voters out for Tuesday’s special election.
The candidates are competing for the seat left vacant by the death in February of John “Big Wayne” Robinson, husband of Melissa Robinson. A third candidate, Charode Glenn Sr., tried to withdraw from the race but failed to do so before the deadline for printing ballots, according to the Robeson County Board of Elections. Although he has not campaigned for office, his name will be on the ballot.
The special election is a one-day event with no early voting or absentee ballots. The polling place is located in the Bill Sapp Recreation Center and will be open 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Because the election may be determined by which candidate gets his or her voters to the poll, both candidates are running grassroots campaigns, including door-to-door canvassing.
“We have about 1,000 registered voters in Precinct 2, and 160 voted in the last municipal election,” Robinson said. “I hope we get more than that.”
“My goal is to knock on doors of 800 homes, and I’m working every night until dark,” Evans said. “I want voters to connect a face with the name on the ballot.”
Evans and Robinson both said the recipe for winning is getting their supporters to the polls.
Robinson, who works for CVS pharmacy, said her experience with the city government is critical to selecting the next Precinct 2 representative.
“I already have a good relationship with the city because of working with my husband,” Robinson said. “With the condition the city is in after two hurricanes, we need somebody who is ready to go, not needing on-the-job training.”
Evans, a small-business man in auto and real estate sales, would like to see more community involvement. He is a deacon and trustee of his church and served for 10 years on Lumberton’s Public Safety Commission.
Strong communities are safe communities, and he would ensure Lumberton’s Police Department is adequately staffed because “public safety and police protection is important,” Evans said.
The candidate also is concerned about taxes and is pleased that Lumberton has not raised the property tax rate after two hurricanes.
“We have lost a lot of our tax base over the years through the loss of textile mills and flooding,” he said. “I would like to see more economic development and more jobs.
“I will do what’s best for the entire city.”
Both candidates said they will work to improve drainage for flood mitigation. Robinson would focus on keeping vacant lots clean and assisting flood victims.
Robinson also is concerned about electric rates. Lumberton is an ElectriCity, and Robinson would like to see rates continue to move downward after years of high rates.
Children and the elderly in the city are a special concern for Robinson who sees them as vulnerable populations.
Summing up, the candidate said, “If I can help, I will help.”
The winner will serve the balance of John “Big Wayne” Robinson’s term, which expires in 2021.
