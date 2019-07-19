Farmers’ hopes melting in the heat

Malloy Malloy Robeson County farmers do not anticipate a high corn yield this year because of the recent hot weather and the delay in planting this season's crop. Cotton is doing better, and there remain hope for bumper crops for tobacco and soybeans. Robeson County farmers do not anticipate a high corn yield this year because of the recent hot weather and the delay in planting this season's crop. Cotton is doing better, and there remain hope for bumper crops for tobacco and soybeans.

LUMBERTON — Area crops are feeling the heat, and some are suffering.

The recent high temperatures are affecting the growth and development of crops in the 191,674 acres of crop land in Robeson County, according to Mac Malloy, a field crop agent with the North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service Robeson County Center. And the corn crop is among the hardest hit.

“We’re just not seeing growth …,” Malloy said. “We see a short corn crop this year.”

If outside temperatures cause a corn plant’s temperature to exceed 95 degrees the plant shuts down growth, he said. Also affecting development of corn crops is the delay in planting this year caused by the cool, wet conditions in March and early April.

Cotton is faring better than corn despite being planted later than normal this year and the high temperatures, Malloy said. But, cotton handles high temperatures better than corn.

“Cotton can handle stressful periods,” Malloy said.

This is because of the way cotton grows.

“It can grow and fruit at the same time,” he said.

This means that as the plant grows, it can produce cotton bolls or buds at the same time, Malloy said. This gives the plant an advantage because it can continue to grow even through environmental stresses such as hot weather conditions.

Malloy said cotton also has a stage of reproduction and blooms longer than does corn. As cotton blooms, its buds turn into bolls. If the crop sheds bolls, it will continue to grow and produce more bolls.

But, if corn experiences stress as it grows and begins to produce ears, the stress can affect the development of ears.

It is too early to tell if soybeans, peanuts and cotton crops are a lost cause, Malloy said.

“We still have enough growing season left that they can rebound,” he said.

Crops also suffered from the heat wave in May, and the growing season has been “abnormally dry,” Malloy said.

An agricultural product that is relatively new to the area is faring well in the heat.

The hemp plant “seems to be holding its own in the warm temperatures, for now,” Malloy said.

Whether or not this continues to hold true is unknown because there still is much to learn about the way it grows, he said.

There are seven state-licensed growers in the county, Malloy said. And there may be more in the future. The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service saw a more than 900% increase in license requests for hemp this year.

The past three years have been hard on county farmers and many needed a good crop this year, he said. And this year isn’t shaping up to be a good one.

“It just hasn’t really developed to be a good bumper crop this year,” he said.

Irrigation is one way farmers can beat the heat in the fields.

“Irrigating during periods of lack of rainfall definitely has its advantages, and truthfully when we do irrigate, we create a microclimate that can cool the canopy,” he said.

The canopy is the portion of the plant above ground.

Malloy said irrigating helps keep plants cool and moist. It also allows them to maintain a much lower temperature than the environment.

Often, farmers combine nitrogen with the water to irrigate and fertilize plants, which is called fertigation, he said.

Irrigation plays a key role in the health of his crops, said Dan Lewis, owner of Dan Lewis Farms Inc. in Orrum. He irrigates his crops through the night, so water made scalding by the heat and the sunlight won’t turn the leaves of the crops brown.

Preparation also plays a large part in the success of crops, said Lewis.

“I think you can do a lot ahead of the game,” he said.

Measures such as preparing the land with fertilizer and spraying for insects and diseases make all the difference, he said.

“You do everything you can do to make a good crop,” he said. “You can prevent some things by doing things ahead of time.”

Lewis planted corn and soybeans this year. Although some fields look more promising than others, Lewis hopes a portion of his corn crop will produce a good yield. But, he predicts a low yield on corn throughout the county this year.

“Soybeans look pretty good …,” he said. “Soybeans still have some time to make a good crop.”

Lewis farms 2,700 acres of land and operates 16 irrigation systems. He also owns 68 chicken houses throughout Robeson County.

Malloy https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_malloy.jpg Malloy Robeson County farmers do not anticipate a high corn yield this year because of the recent hot weather and the delay in planting this season’s crop. Cotton is doing better, and there remain hope for bumper crops for tobacco and soybeans. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_corn1.jpg Robeson County farmers do not anticipate a high corn yield this year because of the recent hot weather and the delay in planting this season’s crop. Cotton is doing better, and there remain hope for bumper crops for tobacco and soybeans. Jessica Horne | The Robesonian

Jessica Horne Staff writer

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or vi email at [email protected]

Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or vi email at [email protected]