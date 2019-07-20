One dead, 2 injured in shooting at birthday party

July 20, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — One person is dead and two injured, one critically, after gunfire broke out at a birthday party at a Red Springs home this morning.

No names were available in a press release from sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean.

According to McLean, at about 4:42 a.m. sheriff’s deputies were called to the 200 block of Folly Drive and found a man who had been shot to death in the front yard of the home.

At about the same time, two males arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center by private vehicle suffering gunshot wounds. They were transported to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment. McLean said one was critical and the other was in stable condition.

The investigation determined there were about 50 people at the birthday party when the trouble begsn.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide, Criminal Investigations and Drug Enforcement Ddivisions are actively investigating the shooting. Anyone who was at the party or with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Staff report