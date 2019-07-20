Hobby Lobby seeks employees

July 20, 2019
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Hobby Lobby will be accepting job applications Monday through Friday for temporary work to get the Lumberton store set up, with the opportunity for full- and part-time positions.

The hiring fair will be held at SpringHill Suites by Marriott Lumberton, located at 5128 Fayetteville Road, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. Positions in floral, crafts, art, custom frames, hobbies and fabric departments, and cashiers are available.

Temporary and part-time benefits include a minimum of $10.45 per hour plus an employee discount and closed Sundays. Full-time benefits include a minimum of $15.70 per hour, a 401K plan, medical and dental insurance plan, a Christmas bonus and more.

