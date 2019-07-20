Two local students complete ag course

By: Staff report
PEMBROKE — Two students are Purnell Swett High School recently completed the future agricultural leaders program.

Leonard Silas Gray of Maxton and Mehilya Jacobs of Pembroke, both rising seniors at Purnell Swett High School, attended the N.C. Farm Bureau’s Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders Program, which as held at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University.

The week-long summer program assists exceptional high school students from across the state in exploring agricultural-related college majors available at the state’s two land-grant universities — N.C. A&T State University and N.C. State University.

