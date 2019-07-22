Missing Fairmont teen found, back home

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Sheriff’s Office says that a 15-year-old Fairmont girl who had been missing has been found.

Macie Huggins went missing from her Fairmont home sometime Sunday morning, according to a Facebook post by her mother. She was found today, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins, and is back with her family.

