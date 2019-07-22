Man charged with kidnapping, rape

FAIRMONT —A Fairmont man was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges, including kidnapping and rape.

Vincent Lewis, 38, of Benjamin Street in Fairmont, is charged with first-degree forcible rape, kidnapping, and armed robbery for crimes that occurred on June 30, according to Fairmont Police Chief Jon Edwards.

Edwards said that Lewis and the alleged victim knew each other.

Lewis was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond.

