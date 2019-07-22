School board to talk personnel Tuesday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County is expected to talk personnel, including principal assignments, when it meets on Tuesday.

The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. in the district office at 4320 Kahn Drive in Lumberton. The meeting is a continuation of the meeting Friday during which the board members voted to close South Robeson High School effective the 2019-20 academic year. The vote, with none of the board members present voting no, rescinded a July 9 decision to keep the school open for at least one more year.

Personnel was on the agenda for Friday’s meeting. After a brief closed-door meeting, it was announced that personnel would be addressed on Tuesday.

School closings and consolidation, and force reduction are parts of a plan to address a $2 million budget caused in part by the loss of 1,688 students over the past three years. Superintendent Shanita Wooten has said repeatedly that personnel costs, especially at the district’s smallest schools, are driving the deficit. The schools have 190 teachers too many, and with 100 teacher losses this summer, the bottom line is there are 90 too many teachers, she said.

“A reduction in force is our last option,” Wooten said Friday. “Excess staff has gotten us where we are today.”

The superintendent and board Chairman John Campbell have pledged that there will be no mass layoffs.

