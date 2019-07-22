Bystander shot during robbery attempt

By: Staff report

RED SPRINGS — A bystander was shot during a an armed robbery attempt at a local convenience store this weekend, according to a Red Springs Police Department major.

The person, whose name was not released, was not seriously injured.

Red Springs police officers responded about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a call about a person being shot, according to Maj. Kimothy Monroe. When they arrived at the Jiffy Stop, located at 1101 W. Third Ave., they spoke with the store manager and the customer who had been shot. They were told a masked man had entered the store brandishing an unknown type of handgun.

Jameel Sharhan, the manager, was behind the counter when the gunman entered, and the customer was near the front door, according to Monroe. As the gunman rushed toward him, Sharhan ducked behind the counter, got his firearm and fired twice. The gunman fled in an unknown direction. The customer was struck in the upper right arm.

The customer was was treated and released at Southeastern Regional Medical Center, according to Monroe. No charges have been filed against the store manager.

Police Chief Ronnie Patterson urges anyone with information about the robbery attempt to contact police by calling 910-843-3454.

“We are very glad to see matters did not turn out for the worse where someone was killed,” Patterson said. “The manager reacted to a volatile situation and responded in a manner of survival and possibly saved his life as well as the life of an innocent person.”

