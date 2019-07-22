Maxton, St. Pauls mayors pass on re-election

LUMBERTON — Two sitting mayors were not among the 58 people who filed for the Nov. 5 municipal elections.
The two-week filing period end on Friday.
Maton Mayor Emmett Morton and St. Pauls Mayor Gerard Weindel did not seek re-election. Morton had no comment Monday when reached, and Weindel could not be reached.
Maxton Board of Commissioners member Victor Womack and Paul Davis both filed for the mayoral seat.
Womack is currently serving his 10th year on the board. Also in Maxton, incumbents Paul McDowell and Elizabeth Gilmore filed for re-election for their seats on the Board of Commissioners, but James McDougald will not seek re-election for his board seat. Challengers William Harold Seate, Donna Locklear, Chandra Short, and Toni “Kandy” Bethea filed for seats on the board. There are three seats available.
In St. Pauls, former Board of Commissioners member David Ayers and Mayor Pro Tem Elbert Gibson filed as candidates for mayor. Three people filed for the two at-large board seats that are up for grabs. They are incumbents Jerry Quick and Evans Jackson and challenger Buck Terry.
Precinct 6 will be the only competitive race in Lumberton. Incumbent Chris Howard will face Roy Rogers for the City Council seat. Lumberton Mayor Bruce Davis, Leroy Rising in Precinct 1, Karen Higley in Precinct 4, and Eric Chavis in Precinct 7 all ducked any challengers.
The incumbent mayors in Red Springs, Pembroke and McDonald will face Election Day challengers.
Largirtha Graham will face Red Springs Mayor Edward Henderson for a two-year-term. Board of Commissioners incumbents Shearlie McBryde, Caroline Sumpter and Duron Burney filed for re-election to another four-year term. Sandra Wilson, C.L. Edmonds and Robert McLean filed as challengers.
In Pembroke, sitting Mayor Greg Cummings will run against Allen Dial., who has served 16 years on the Town Council. Incumbent council members Larry McNeill and Ryan Sampson have not been challenged for their seats.
McDonald Mayor James Taylor filed for another four-year-term, and Paul Davis filed as a challenger. On the Town Council, which has three seats available, incumbents William Britt, Donnie Bacot and George Dean Carer filed for re-election. None of them will face a challenger.
The two town council incumbents in Lumber Bridge, Randy Russ and Alan Brunnet, filed for re-election and have not been challenged. Two seats are available.
Charles Kemp, Cassandra Gaddy and JJ McCree filed for re-election to their seats on the Fairmont Board of Commissioners. Heather Seibles and Melvin Ellison filed as challengers. There are three seats up for grabs,
Mayor Michelle Shooter filed for another two-year term on the Rowland Board of Commissioners and faces no challengers. Three people filed for the two seats on the board — incumbents Jean Love and Betty Boyd, and challenger Jessica McCallum.
In Rennert, Town Council incumbents Brenda F. Locklear, Vivian Wilson McRae and Shirley Ashford Tolson filed for re-election to the three seats up for grabs. Sabrina Colson filed as a challenger.
All six seats, including the mayor’s seat, on Parkton’s governing board are up for re-election. Mayor Albert Harry McMillian Jr. and incumbent aldermen Doris Underwood, Tony McVickers and Robin Hill filed for re-election. John Mitchell Matt, David Register and Christopher Paul Carlson have filed as challengers for three alderman seats. Incumbents Nathaniel Solomom and Annette McColl did not file for re-election.
All four governing seats in Proctorville will be on the ballot on Nov. 5., but only one incumbent, council member Viginia Ivey, filed for re-election. Mayor Richard Pridgen and council members Deborah Connor and Jennifer Connor did not file. No challengers have filed for any of the seats.