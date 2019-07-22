Two killed in separate shootings; 1 charged

July 22, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
Hayes

It was a deadly weekend in Robeson County, with two people killed in unrelated shootings, and three others injured.

A 26-year-old Fairmont woman is charged with first-degree murder after a shooting on Saturday in Orrum that left one man dead and another injured.

Jada Hayes also is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. She is in the Robeson County jail without bond.

According to sheriff’s Maj. Damien McLean, deputies were called about 11 p.m. to the 200 block of Acre Lane in reference to two people being shot.

He said Jeffrey D. Odum, 31, of Orrum, had already been taken by a family member to Southeastern Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Christopher E. Singletary, 29, of Fairmont, had suffered a gunshot wound to a leg, and was in stable condition at an undisclosed hospital.

McLean said Hayes surrendered to investigators at the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He said the shooting followed a domestic dispute between Hayes and Singletary.

Details from the second shooting remain scarce, including the identities of the person killed and two others who were injured when gunfire erupted at a birthday party on Saturday morning.

Deputies were called about 4:42 a.m. to the 200 block of Folly Drive, according to McLean. There they found a man who had been shot to death in the front yard of the home.

The investigation determined there were about 50 people at the birthday party when the trouble began.

At about the same time, two males suffering gunshot wounds arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center by private vehicle. They were taken to an undisclosed hospital for further treatment. McLean said one was critical and the other was in stable condition.

Anyone with information about either case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

Hayes
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_D512234A-A800-443F-BBD7-EEA1CB064CD5_ne2019721124916569-1.jpegHayes

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

Editor Donnie Douglas can be reached at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]