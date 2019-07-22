Forum provides look at I-95 down the road

N.C. Department of Transportation representative Bill Hammond shows Greg Phelps, owner of Bob’s Jewel Shop on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, the proposed changes to roads in the I-95 widening project Monday at the public meeting held in the Robeson Community College Student Center. N.C. Department of Transportation representative Bill Hammond shows Greg Phelps, owner of Bob’s Jewel Shop on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, the proposed changes to roads in the I-95 widening project Monday at the public meeting held in the Robeson Community College Student Center. Left to right, CALYX Engineers and Consultants representatives Nick Mountcastle, Brian Yamamoto and Sean Matuszewski watch Monday as Dwight Atkinson points to his property on the map and Frank Taylor looks on at the I-95 public meeting in the Robeson Community College Student Center. Left to right, CALYX Engineers and Consultants representatives Nick Mountcastle, Brian Yamamoto and Sean Matuszewski watch Monday as Dwight Atkinson points to his property on the map and Frank Taylor looks on at the I-95 public meeting in the Robeson Community College Student Center. Community members gathered Monday in the Robeson Community College Student Center for a public meeting held by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The meeting featured interactive maps that detailed the extent of the I-95 widening project. Community members gathered Monday in the Robeson Community College Student Center for a public meeting held by the N.C. Department of Transportation. The meeting featured interactive maps that detailed the extent of the I-95 widening project. N.C. Department of Transportation representative Bill Hammond shows Greg Phelps, owner of Bob’s Jewel Shop on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, the proposed changes to roads in the I-95 widening project Monday at the public meeting held in the Robeson Community College Student Center. N.C. Department of Transportation representative Bill Hammond shows Greg Phelps, owner of Bob’s Jewel Shop on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton, the proposed changes to roads in the I-95 widening project Monday at the public meeting held in the Robeson Community College Student Center. Left to right, CALYX Engineers and Consultants representatives Nick Mountcastle, Brian Yamamoto and Sean Matuszewski watch Monday as Dwight Atkinson points to his property on the map and Frank Taylor looks on at the I-95 public meeting in the Robeson Community College Student Center. Left to right, CALYX Engineers and Consultants representatives Nick Mountcastle, Brian Yamamoto and Sean Matuszewski watch Monday as Dwight Atkinson points to his property on the map and Frank Taylor looks on at the I-95 public meeting in the Robeson Community College Student Center.

LUMBERTON — An 18-mile strip of Interstate 95, one of the nation’s most congested highways, is getting a long-awaited upgrade to six lanes between Lumberton Exit 22 and Hope Mills at an estimated cost of $400 million.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation unveiled the project design Monday at a public meeting in the Student Center of Robeson Community College. Maps were stretched around the perimeter of the room, and DOT and private designers were on hand to answer every question.

With the design complete and the public comment period underway, the start of construction is seven years down the road and will take four to five years to complete. Every bridge will be replaced and every interchange upgraded to 21st century standards.

As currently designed, the road surface and culverts will be upgraded to meet 100-year flood standards, but that may not be enough to keep the interstate open in the event of another Hurricane Matthew or Hurricane Florence, which closed the interstate in Lumberton, south of this project, for eight days.

“There is a study of major roads in North Carolina that is still in process,” District Engineer Greg Burns said. “It could change the design of this project.”

The entire project will require little right-of-way acquisition, because concrete barriers will allow the state to construct the two extra lanes inside the four existing lanes, said Andrew Barksdale, DOT public relations officer.

“For a project of this size, there will be very little need for additional right-of-ay,” Barksdale said. “Very few buildings will be affected.”

The construction will cause delays on the already congested interstate, but all four lanes will be open almost throughout the upgrade.

“We will keep four lanes open, but they will be somewhat narrower, and drivers have a tendency to slow down when the road narrows,” Barksdale said. “There will be times at night when we detour traffic to set bridge girders.”

All bridges will be replaced, taller and wider than existing bridges. Old bridges and ramps on and off the interstate will be usable during construction of the replacements, Barksdale said.

There are six exits and six overpasses without exits along the 18-mile project. Four of the exits will get roundabouts on either side of I-95. Exit 22, which recently was upgraded, will not be changed.

Public attendance at the meeting was light and complaints were hard to find. Tim and Sandra McMillan, who live near the new I-295 interchange, were concerned.

“It’s a mess, and we’re already getting flooded,” Tim McMillan said. “I-95 is a big dike and more pavement will mean more water runoff.”

Angela Sumner, Lumberton Visitors Center director, came to look at the future of I-95.

“I-95 has been good to Lumberton,” Sumner said. “I’m here to learn about the positive or negative effects of the project on tourism.”

James Martin, former county manager for both Robeson and Cumberland counties, was there to check out the designs. A lot has changed on I-95 since he arrived in Robeson County.

“When I moved to Lumberton in 1984, you could merge onto I-95 without looking to see who was coming,” he said.

Frank Britt, a St. Pauls resident and an architect, came for the show.

“I love maps,” Britt said. “They did a great job.”

Transportation Department representatives and project engineers say I-95 will be bigger and safer and will handle the growing traffic volume far into the future. Narrow bridges and dangerous ramps, that were designed in another era, will be a thing of the past.

Traffic will flow better at least until it reaches Lumberton and funding is obtained for upgrading the next section of I-95, they say.

Scott Bigelow Staff writer

Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected]

