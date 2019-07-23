Crime report

July 23, 2019 robesonian News 0

The following larcenies of a firearm were reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Billy Stone, Kagsville Drive, Rowland; and Jerry Jacobs, Biggs Road, Rowland.

Joesph Lowery reported Monday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a firearm at him on Moss Neck Road in Pembroke.