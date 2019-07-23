Man charged with drug crimes after search

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man faces multiple drug charges after sheriff’s deputies searched a residence at 9331 N.C. 211 East near Lumberton on Monday.

William Thelbert Washington, 54, of Lumberton, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, maintaining a drug dwelling, maintaining a drug vehicle, possession of one-half ounce or less of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Washington was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $250,000 secured bond.

The sheriff said Washington was out on bond for other narcotics and firearms offenses stemming from two separate investigations.

Jamacia Cherree Thompson, 39, also of Lumberton, was arrested on an outstanding order for failing to appear in Cumberland County Court and was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,000 secured bond.

Deputies with Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team and Drug Enforcement Division investigators executed a search warrant at the N.C. 211 residence near Lumberton. They found and seized a quantity of cocaine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Wilkins said.

“Early during my campaign, I promised the residents of the Allenton Community that I would launch an aggressive attack on this particular property,” Wilkins said.

Monday marks the fourth time the property has been searched since December, which has led to multiple drug arrests, he said.

“We are actively seeking nuisance abatement action against this property in hopes of seizing it. This is absolutely ridiculous that we are having to utilize repeated resources to combat this problem in this community,” Wilkins said. “I can only imagine the aggravation the Allenton community is having to endure, but I can assure the community we will be back.”

Anyone with additional information regarding drug activity in Robeson County should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191.

