Accident kills husband, wife

July 23, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — A husband and wife were killed Tuesday afternoon when they drove through a stop sign and their vehicle was T-boned, according to multiple sources.

The report by the state Highway Patrol, which investigated the accident, was not available so details were sketchy.

The Robesonian is withholding the names of the two people who died.

According to multiple sources, the accident happened about 3 p.m. at Howell and Regan Church roads, about 10 miles east of Lumberton.

The Robesonian was told that the husband and wife, and a child were in a Subaru Outback that ran a stop sign and was struck in the side by a Dodge truck. The child was badly injured and flown by helicopter to an undisclosed hospital.

There were five people in the truck, a woman and four children, and none of them suffered significant injuries.

Staff report