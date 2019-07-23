Made in the shade

Kevin Alegria, 18, and Damian Richardson, 19, found a shady spot to bait their hooks Tuesday during a day of fishing at Luther Britt Park in Lumberton. Both young men traveled from Shannon to try their luck in the park’s lake.

