Info sessions on Tuesday intended to assist South Robeson High families

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Public Schools of Robeson County has scheduled a series of meetings for Wednesday to help families affected by the closingof South Robeson High make the transition to a new school.

Informational meetings are scheduled for 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. in the school’s cafeteria. District leaders will be at the meetings to address the concerns of students and their parents and/or guardians and to answer their questions. Light refreshments will be served.

“The Public Schools of Robeson County recently made a difficult decision about South Robeson High School. It will no longer serve as a high school and will now serve grades 5-8. We realize that you may have many questions about the decision not to house grades 9-12 on South Robeson’s campus, and we want to offer clarification about any concerns you may have,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten wrote in a letter dated Tuesday to parents and/or guardians of South Robeson students.

Residents are invited to attend a meeting that is convenient to them.

“In addition to the informational sessions, there will be a transitional fair located in the gymnasium,” Wooten wrote. “We will have many district leaders, administrators, school staff members, and central office employees who will be available to talk with you about your child’s new school assignment and existing resources for the 2019-2020 school year.”

The transition fair is scheduled for 1 to 7 p.m. in the South Robeson gymnasium. Stations will be set up for students and parents to visit and receive information about Lumberton, Purnell Swett and Fairmont high schools, which is where South Robeson High students will be transferred.

“The three high school principals in attendance tomorrow will schedule other activities and meetings in the near future for those who are not able to attend tomorrow,” Wooten said Tuesday.

The Board of Education for the Public Schools of Robeson County voted Friday to close South Robeson High as part of a plan to eraset a $2 million budget deficit.

The school consolidations plan also calls for students at Rowland and Fairgrove Middle schools to move to the South Robeson High School campus, Green Grove students to move to the Fairgrove campus to join its fourth-graders, Hargrave students to move to W.H. Knuckles, all Lumberton fourth-graders to move to Carroll Middle, and Carroll Middle’s sixth-graders to move to Lumberton Junior High School.

