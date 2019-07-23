Robinson elected to take late husband’s Precinct 2 seat

By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The widow of John “Big Wayne” Robinson was elected Tuesday during a special election to fill the seat he held on the Lumberton City Council.

According to unofficial results, Melissa Robinson received 148 votes to 111 for Garry Evans in voting for the Precinct 2 seat.

The seat has been vacant since Big Wayne Robinson died on Feb. 28.

After the results are certified, it’s likely Robinson will be sworn in before the council’s next meeting, which is scheduled for Aug. 7.

