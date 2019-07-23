LUMBERTON — Eight schools will have new principals when classes resume for the next school year.
The principal assignments were made during a meeting Tuesday that was a continuation of Friday’s meeting during which the board members voted to close South Robeson High School as part of a consolidation plan to help correct a $2 million deficit. All discussion about the assignments took place behind closed doors.
Hawhana Locklear replaces Sheri Herndon as principal of Union Elementary School in Rowland. Kristy West was assigned to Parkton Elementary to fill a vacancy in the principal’s office. Herndon was moved to Oxendine Elementary to replace Principal Paul Locklear, who assigned to St. Pauls Middle School to replace Chris Burton. Burton will replace Anthony Britt at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle in Lumberton, and Britt was assigned to Orrum Middle to replace West. Angela Faulkner will replace Andre Ramseur at Townsend Middle in Maxton. Sherry Park will replace Jonathan Blue as principal of South Robeson Intermediate, formerly South Robeson High School.
All other principal assignments remain the same.
Blue heads to the central office as transition administrator. Other administrative changes are LaTonya Burney as interim Exceptional Children director, and Andre Ramseur as Exceptional Children program specialist.
Many people came to the board meeting in the district office on Kahn Drive in Lumberton hoping for news about South Robeson High, but they left disappointed.
Among them was Cale Lowery, who until last week was a rising senior at South Robeson High. Lowery, who wore his class ring, learned nothing new about his old school.
Coming off a school year with the $2 million budget deficit and a dangerously low general fund balance, the system will close four schools and consolidate several others with a goal of reducing teaching staff by 190 positions.
“I don’t believe it’s over,” Lowery said of the high school closing. “There are a lot of upset people.
“I have not slept well all summer. I’m stressed out.”
Lowery said he will attend a transition day event at South Robeson High School on Wednesday, which will be held between 1 and 7 p.m. in the school gym.
Neither Lowery nor Superintendent Shanita Wooten could predict attendance at the event. Students will learn which of the three high schools to which they will be assigned for the start of school just weeks away.
“We will tell the students tomorrow where they will be assigned,” Wooten said. “There will be a lot of emotion.”
South Robeson students will be transferred to either Fairmont, Lumberton or Purnell Swett high schools. Wooten agreed that the sooner students learn their assignments, the better.
Because the North Carolina General Assembly does not have a budget, the school system does not have a final budget for the next school year. However, it is working toward an improved financial outcome.
Closing schools will save a small amount, and the system will have some expenses related to school consolidations, according to Financial Director Erica Setzer. The real savings is in reducing personnel in the face of losing 1,688 students over the past three years.
After hearing of the growing deficit early this year, the school board focused on the smallest schools with declining enrollments. Schools in South Robeson became targets in discussions dating back to March.
The North Carolina State Board of Education was invited to consult and pushed for cost savings over many meetings starting in May.
Rowland Middle School and Green Grove Elementary School will close. Rowland and Fairgrove Middle School students will move to the South Robeson High campus.
Other closings include R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, which is consolidating with Townsend Middle School.
Janie C. Hargrave Elementary School in Lumberton will close and consolidate with W.H. Knuckles Elementary School.
Observers expect many requests for student transfers.
Reach Scott Bigelow at 910-644-4497 or [email protected] Managing Editor T.C. Hunter contributed to this story. He can be reached at 910-816-1974 or [email protected]