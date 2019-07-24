Patrol identifies 2 killed in car accident

July 24, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The state Highway Patrol has released the identities of a husband and wife who were killed on Tuesday in a two-vehicle accident near Lumberton.

Faye Townsend Moore, 78, and Robert Lachmann Moore, 85, both of Meadow Road, died in the accident, according to Trooper S.C. Hunt, who investigated the accident. Their son, Robert Timothy Moore, 52, of the same address, suffered severe injuries. He was flown to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

According to the report, Faye Townsend Moore was driving a Subaru Outback south on Howell Road at 2:42 p.m. when it ran a stop sign and was struck in the driver’s side by a Dodge Ram truck that had five occupants, none of whom suffered serious injuries.

Veronica Villa, 35, of Regan Church Road, was driving the Dodge Ram and there were four children in the vehicle with her.

According to the report, everyone was properly restrained except Faye Townsend Moore.

No charges were filed.

Both of the vehicles were considered destroyed. The accident happened about five miles northeast of Lumberton.

