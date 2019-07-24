Black Caucus meets Saturday

July 24, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Black Caucus will meet on Saturday and topics for discussion include support for the Public Schools of Robeson County as well as economic growth.

The meeting is at 11 a.m. at the Weed and Seed Building, which is located at 1408 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The public is welcome.

