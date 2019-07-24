Jeremiah Chavis, of Lanye Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into his unlocked vehicle on Starlight Drive in Lumberton and stole $75.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joseph Dial, Recreation Center Road, Maxton; Willie Adams, Davis Bridge Road, Parkton; Leann Purdie, Wagon Wheel Road, Shannon.

Melvin Chavis reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his firearm on Odum Road in Lumberton.