Lawmen make arrest in relation to death

July 24, 2019 robesonian News, Top Stories 0
By: Staff report
Locklear
Clark
Chavis

LUMBERTON — A Red Springs man has been arrested and charged in relation to the death on Saturday of a Maxton man.

Zaebrian D. Locklear, 17, of Old Lowery Road, was arrested Wednesday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Eastern District of North Carolina U.S. Marshals Services, according to information from the county Sheriff’s Office. Locklear was charged with the death of 26-year-old John David Campbell III. Locklear was jailed at the Robeson County Detention Center with no bond.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded about 4:42 a.m. Saturday to a call of a person being shot on the 200 block of Folly Drive in Red Springs. When the deputies arrived they found Campbell dead in the front yard.

While the deputies were at the Folly Drive scene Dusty Chavis, 18, and Chandler Lowery, 20, both of Red Springs, arrived at Southeastern Regional Medical Center in separate vehicles with gunshot wounds and other injuries. Chavis was transferred to an undisclosed hospital for treatment of his injuries. Lowery was treated at an undisclosed hospital and released the same day.

The shootings occurred during an altercation at a birthday party, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Witnesses said there were at least 50 people at the party at the time of the shooting.

Two other people have been arrested in relation to the shooting and Locklear’s arrest.

Jonathan Wayne Clark, 26, of Maxton, was arrested for his involvement in the incident, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Clark was charged with possession of firearm by a convicted felon and jailed at the county Detention Center under a $100,000 secured bond.

Gatlin Chavis, 29, of Old Lowery Road in Red Springs, was arrested after assaulting an officer during the arrest of Locklear. Chavis is Locklear’s brother. Chavis was charged with misdemeanor probation violation, assault on a government official, communicating threats, and resist, delay and obstructing an officer. He was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.

The Robeson County District Attorney’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone who was at the party or has information about the case is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100

Locklear
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_Z-Locklear-1.jpgLocklear

Clark
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_J-Clark-1.jpgClark

Chavis
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_G.-Chavis-1.jpgChavis

Staff report