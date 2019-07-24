Pets available for adoption Saturday

By: Staff report

LUMBERTON — Frannys Friends will have cats and dogs available for adoption on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Petsense on Fayetteville Road.

The nonprofit will have puppies and kittens available for adoption. Petsense is located at 4327 Fayetteville Road.

Donations of linens,cleaning supplies, cat litter, dog and cat foods are needed.

