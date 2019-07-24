Candidates for RCC president trimmed to 3

By: Donnie Douglas - Editor
LUMBERTON — The Robeson Community College board of trustees this week narrowed to three the number of applicants for the president’s position.

According to Sammy Cox Jr., chairman of the board, the finalists are Dr. William Brothers, who is currently vice president and chief financial officer at Southwestern Community College in Sylva; Dr. Julie Post, vice president of Student Affairs at Gwinnett Technical College, in Gwinnett, Georgia; and Melissa Singler, executive vice president of Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington.

“All three can do the job,” Cox said.

The college received 39 applications and used a consulting firm to narrow that list to 10, Cox said. Board members then reviewed the qualifications of the 10, including watching video presentations, and picked three finalists. He emphasized that the names were presented to this newspaper alphabetically, and not by number of votes.

Ten members of the board voted. Raymond Cummings is ill and has not returned to his board duties, and another board member did not participate because one of the applicants is a relative.

Cox said all three of the finalists will be brought to the campus for an interview and to meet the community, one each day on Aug. 12, Aug. 14 and Aug. 19.

“Each one of them will get their day,” he said.

After the interviews are complete the full board will meet on Aug. 26 and rank the candidates and make a recommendation to the State Board of Community Colleges, Cox said. The state board will have the final say but generally follows the recommendation of the local board unless it identifies a red flag.

The position was made vacant with the departure of Kimberly Gold on June 30. She resigned to take the No. 2 spot with the North Carolina Community College System as senior vice president and chief academic officer. She served as RCC’s president for about 2.5 years.

Steven Hunt, the college’s vice president of Workforce Development and Continuing Education, is serving as the interim president during July. William Findt will take over on an interim basis on Aug. 1. Findt has more than 42 years of experience at community colleges, most recently serving as president of Bladen Community College for 10 years before retiring in February.

Donnie Douglas

Editor

Reach Editor Donnie Douglas at 910-416-5649 or [email protected]

