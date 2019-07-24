Three local police departments each get $25K grant

PEMBROKE — Three law enforcement agencies were awarded nearly $25,000 each by the N.C. Department of Public Safety during a ceremony held Wednesday at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub.

The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Maxton and Rowland police departments each received a 2018 Department of Public Safety grant that can be used to buy new equipment up to a cost of $25,000. The UNCP Police and Public Safety Department received $24,470, the Maxton Police Department received $24,500 and the Rowland Police Department received $24,498.

The university’s police department will use the grant to buy five police radios that are compatible with the VIPER system used by outside law enforcement and emergency services in the state, said McDuffie Cummings, department chief. His goal is to use the grant to construct a stronger “communication infrastructure” on campus.

Communication became a challenge during Hurricane Florence, UNCP Chancellor Robin Cummings said. The grant will help the campus maintain better communication in the event of a similar disaster.

The chancellor commended Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks.

“The fact that the secretary himself would come down speaks volumes about his commitment to the safety to this area, (and) to Robeson County,” Cummings said.

Maxton Police Chief J.J. Ruppe said the grant will allow him to “rebuild the department with new equipment.” The money will be used to buy computers, weapons and another police dog.

The Rowland Police Department will use the grant to replace vehicle dash cameras, active shooter gear, flashlights, and first aid and crime scene kits, Chief John Reaves said.

“We were fortunate enough to be awarded this grant from the state,” Reaves said.

State funds, such as grants, that do not require matching money from recipients are a “big plus,” Reaves said. Police departments such as his face funding challenges related to small-town budgets.

The 2018 grant cap was $25,000, said Caroline Valand, executive director of the Governor’s Crime Commission. The cap will be raised to $50,000 this year. The grant’s focus will remain on equipment and priority will be given to applicants seeking to buy equipment related to school safety.

“So that’s usually about $3 million worth of funding we give out every year to local law enforcement,” she said.

The commission will review applications in August and vote on them in September, Valand said.

“So the other thing that we are focusing on this year, that is new, that we haven’t done, is we’re focusing on opioid programs,” she said.

Law enforcement and nonprofits that are involved in solving the opioid crisis in the state are eligible for a $250,000 grant, Valand said.

Also attending Wednesday’s ceremony were representatives of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, Pembroke Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Law enforcement personnel listen Wednesday as Chancellor Robin Cummings speaks during a ceremony at the Thomas Entrepreneurship Hub in Pembroke during which The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, Maxton and Rowland police departments were awarded nearly $25,000 each by the N.C. Department of Public Safety.
