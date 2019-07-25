Housing fair set for Saturday

July 25, 2019 robesonian News 0

LUMBERTON — The Kingdom Community Development Corporation, based in Cumberland County, will hold a Housing Fair on Saturday at the Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m..

The purpose is to inform the community about affordable housing and home ownership programs that may be available in the area. The Housing Fair is sponsored by the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, known as Freddie Mac, in partnership with Kingdom Community Development Corporation and the city of Lumberton.

Representatives from all partners, local banking entities, employment service and area nonprofits will be available to help guide guests through the homeowner process.

The first 125 families will receive a free tower fan valued at $45 and will be entered into an hourly drawing. People must be present to win. Free food for the family and a bounce house for the children will also be onsite as well as live entertainment.

The Southeastern North Carolina Agricultural Events Center. is located at 1027 U.S. 74 East in Lumberton.