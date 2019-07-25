Crime report

Kelli Egan, of Alban Street in Lumberton, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole her gray clutch purse, valued at $10 and containing $320, when she left it in a Walmart shopping cart on Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

The following larcenies from motor vehicles were reported Wednesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Linda Chavis, Pills Drive, Rowland; and Kristen Deese, Moss Neck Road, Lumberton.