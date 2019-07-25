Cooper pushes bonds for school construction during visit to St. Pauls

Britt Britt Cooper Cooper

ST. PAULS — Gov. Roy Cooper toured St. Pauls Elementary on Thursday to push for a school construction bond that he says will guarantee funding for new school buildings and renovations across the state.

Cooper’s proposal would provide Robeson County with $16 million more for school construction than the Republican legislative budget, according to information from the governor’s office.

“We were just thrilled that he came and that he’s taken a personal interest in our school,” said Jill Hathaway, St. Pauls Elementary principal.

Hathaway said she hopes Cooper’s visit will bring change, and hopes “to get better facilities in place that are conducive to quality learning” for students.

“Students across North Carolina deserve safe, updated classrooms, particularly in areas like Robeson County that are still recovering from natural disasters,” Cooper said. “The legislature’s budget didn’t do enough for our schools and offered no guarantee any school construction would be completed. We must do better.”

Cooper offered a compromise more than two weeks ago that provides reliable school construction if voters approve the issuance of bonds.

“It’s time for legislators to understand the challenges our communities are facing and come to the table to work towards a solution,” he said.

School administrators showed the governor classrooms and facilities at St. Pauls Elementary that suffered flooding and damage in hurricanes Matthew and Florence. Like many rural communities, Robeson County schools have faced local budget shortfalls forcing tough decisions and cuts.

In March, Cooper proposed a $3.9 billion bond for school and education construction, and water and sewer upgrades. The legislative Republicans’ budget included a State Capital Infrastructure Fund that takes funds from other areas to use for school construction and capital needs but doesn’t guarantee any money to school districts.

After Cooper vetoed the Republican legislature’s budget, he offered to compromise by asking voters to consider a smaller $3.5 billion bond, according to the governor’s office. The governor’s compromise solution would provide Robeson County with $41.5 million in guaranteed funds for school construction compared with the legislature’s budget which provides $25.5 billion with no guarantee that projects ever be completed.

“My compromise plan is a balanced, responsible path forward to invest more in school construction than the Republican legislative budget,” he said. “It would build new schools, provide more access to health care, and invest in local communities, instead of shorting schools for more corporate tax cuts. I hope that Republican leaders will send back a response so we can move North Carolina forward.”

Cooper shared his compromise solution to Republican leaders 17 days ago, but they have still not responded with a counteroffer.

“The governor’s bond proposal would waste $2.4 billion in unnecessary interest payments,” state Sen. Danny Britt Jr. said. “We’re in such a strong financial position that we can pay cash for these projects instead of throwing away $2.4 billion in interest payments. “

Cash-funded projects can begin as soon as the budget is enacted, the Republican from Lumberton said. By contrast, a bond would take until at least 2021. The State Capital Infrastructure Fund pay for projects faster and at a lower cost than the governor’s bond proposal.

“The governor will not sign any budget unless full Medicaid expansion is first passed into law, so it’s difficult to take him seriously when he says he wants to negotiate the budget,” Britt said. “I don’t think that one policy disagreement should hold up teacher and state employee raises, school construction, rape kit testing, and more. I hope that Gov. Cooper will drop his Medicaid-or-nothing ultimatum so we can move forward with legitimate negotiations.”

The last statewide school construction bond in North Carolina was in 1996 when voters approved $1.8 billion.

A bill authorizing the issuance of bonds for school constructions was approved by the N.C. House of Representatives on March 14 and sent to the Senate. It was referred to Senate Rules Committee on March 18. No action has been taken on the legislation since.

House Bill 241 would authorize the issuance of $1,9 billion in general obligation bonds, if approved by North Carolina voters. Of that total, $1.5 billion would go to public schools for school capital outlay projects and repairs and renovations. Community colleges would receive $200 million, and The University of North Carolina would get $200 million.

Also at the tour of St. Pauls Elementary with the governor were Superintendent Shanita Wooten; St. Pauls Elementary Assistant Principal Lisa Washington; Assistant Superintendent for Administration, Community Engagement and Auxiliary Services Karen Brooks-Floyd; Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction and Accountability Robert Locklear; Public Schools of Robeson County Board of Education Chairman John Campbell; school board member Mike Smith; and President of the Robeson Association of Educators Dee Grissett.

T.C. Hunter and Jessica Horne Staff writers

Reach T.C. Hunter by calling 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected] Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

