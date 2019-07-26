Pet of the week

LUMBERTON — Builders of the Atlantic Coast Pipeline are confident they remain on track to complete the natural gas conduit before the end of 2021 despite a court ruling that halts construction in all three states through which the pipeline will pass.

“The Fourth Circuit Court vacated the biological opinion and incidental take statement, which means we cannot work in any of the three states until the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reissues these permits,” said Tammie McGee, a spokesman for Duke Energy, a partner in the pipeline project.

The builders will provide any extra information the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service needs in order to address the issues identified by the court, she said.

“We expect to seek the necessary approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to resume construction without impacting the schedule we announced earlier this year, which is an estimated completion by late 2021,” McGee said.

The three-judge panel of the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond, Virginia, on Friday vacated the United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s review of the ACP’s impacts related to the Endangered Species Act. Chief Judge Roger Gregory wrote in the court’s opinion that the agency made decisions that were “arbitrary and capricious” in its authorization for the pipeline.

“In fast-tracking its decisions, the agency appears to have lost sight of its mandate under the (Endangered Species Act): ‘to protect and conserve endangered and threatened species and their habitats,” Gregory wrote.

The 600-mile pipeline would carry fracked natural gas from West Virginia to a point near Pembroke. Dominion Energy, Duke Energy, Piedmont Natural Gas and Southern Company Gas are partners in the construction of the pipeline.

The Appeals Court’s ruling was hailed by Sierra Club attorney Nathan Matthews.

“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline threatens endangered species, clean water, and human health for a fracked gas pipeline that we don’t even need,” Matthews said. “The polluting corporations behind this dirty, dangerous project rushed their application process because they wanted to make a quick buck, and the government agencies tasked with protecting our water, wildlife, and health were all too happy to fast-track the reviews for them, but now their chickens are coming home to roost. We have said all along that many of the ACP’s permits were issued in flawed, rushed processes, and time after time, the courts have agreed.”

The court’s opinion cited the rusty patched bumble bee, a freshwater mussel called the clubshell, Indiana bat, and the Madison Cave isopod, a crustacean, as the endangered species at the center of the legal argument. Gregory wrote that the Fish and Wildlife Service anticipated only a limited harassing or killing of these species when it issued the permit to the ACP’s builders.

Last year, the court vacated the Fish and Wildlife Service’s incidental take statement. Soon after, the agency revised its work and issued a new incidental take statement, which environmental groups challenged.

The court said in its opinion that it could not ignore that it took the agency “a mere 19 days” to issue the new statement and related biological opinion after the court’s first decision.

“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline has been the most thoroughly reviewed infrastructure project in the history of our region,” McGee said. “We’ve taken extraordinary care to protect sensitive species and will continue doing so as we work with the agency to complete the additional analysis required by the court.”

The pipeline is “vitally important” to the economic and environmental future of the region, she said.

“Public utilities are depending on it to generate cleaner electricity, heat the homes of a growing population and power economic growth,” McGee said.

Friday’s ruling is just one more in a series of legal setbacks for the pipeline. About 4,500 people have lost their jobs or cannot be hired because of the challenges filed in courts in all three states along the pipeline’s route, according to information from the pipeline’s builders.

Matthews Gregory

T.C. Hunter Managing editor