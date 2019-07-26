Pet of the week

July 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
Luna is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Luna is a calico, female, domestic short-hair, adult cat. She is very friendly, and playful. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200 and its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Luna is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Luna is a calico, female, domestic short-hair, adult cat. She is very friendly, and playful. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200 and its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.

Luna is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Luna is a calico, female, domestic short-hair, adult cat. She is very friendly, and playful. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200 and its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/web1_POW-Luna.jpgLuna is available for adoption at the Robeson County Animal Shelter. Luna is a calico, female, domestic short-hair, adult cat. She is very friendly, and playful. The shelter’s adoption hours are noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The Robeson County Animal Shelter is located at 255 Landfill Road in St. Pauls. The shelter’s telephone number is 910-865-2200 and its office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.