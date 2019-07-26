CSX work to close Pembroke street

LUMBERTON — With schools closing and consolidating because of a decline in the number of students, Shanita Wooten, the superintendent of the local system, said there are no plans currently for “reduction in force.”

Wooten told The Robesonian this week that the Public Schools of Robeson County, because of a loss of almost 1,700 students in the past three years, is overstaffed by about 190 positions. Since the end of the most recent school year, about 100 of those positions have been emptied through what she called natural attrition, which she defined as resignations, retirements and expired licenses.

That leaves the system about 90 positions overstaffed with about a month to go before the beginning of the next school year, which is Aug. 26. Teachers are expected to report on Aug. 12.

“Our staffing plans have simply not been in alignment with our student population,” Wooten said.

The overages come from “enhancement teachers” in areas such as physical education, art, music and world languages, she said.

The system has “high needs” in hard-to-fill areas such as K-6, mathematics, science, Exceptional Children and school psychologists, she said.

Shifting staff around isn’t always an option.

“So while we have overages, those certified employees may not be able to fill certain positions because their license does not allow them to do so,” Wooten said.

The elimination of 190 positions is expected to save the system, which has been battling a $2 million shortfall, almost $10 million a year.

Although the announced shortfall has been $2 million, after hearing an audit report by Buddy McLean, of S. Preston and Douglas Associates, on July 9, during which he suggested the number was much higher and that immediate action was needed, the school board reversed an earlier vote to close South Robeson High School.

But on July 19, the school board, which had been getting advice from representatives of the State Board of Education and the Department of Public Instruction, reversed course again, voting 9-0 to close South Robeson High.

Board Chairman John Campbell said the final vote to close came when board members realized that keeping it open and moving middle school students onto the campus would come at an additional yearly expense of about $1 million.

Also, Olivia Oxendine, a Lumberton resident, professor at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, and a member of the State Board of Education, was vocal in saying that sixth-grade students should not be sharing a campus with high school seniors.

A transition fair was held this week at South Robeson High during which its students learned where they would be attending high school in the upcoming school year.

According to Wooten, 173 of the students will be attending Fairmont High, giving it an enrollment of 784; 150 will be attending Purnell Swett High, pushing its enrollment to 1,600; and 46 will attend Lumberton High, giving it 1,849 students.

In advance of the school board’s decision, its members heard a lot of pushback from South Robeson’s parents and students, much of it coming during a public hearing on July 8. One of many concerns aired was for the students’ safety, with some parents saying sending them to a rival school such as Fairmont High was reckless.

Several students from Fairmont High went to social media this week and reached out to welcome their new classmates.

Jamena Pegues wrote this on Facebook: “To the students coming to Fairmont High School welcome!! Unity is very important. Yes some choices will be made, changes, and of course commitment … . You guys have every right to say it’s your school as well as we do. Let’s make our last year of high school fun.”

Others shared similar sentiments.

The closing of South Robeson is just one prong in a multi-pronged approach to erase the deficit and put the system on firmer financial footing.

Other schools to be closed are R.B. Dean Elementary School in Maxton, Green Grove Elementary in South Robeson, Rowland Middle School and Janie C. Hargrave Elementary in Lumberton.

The district’s consolidation plan calls for students at Rowland and Fairgrove Middle schools and R.B. Deand to move to the South Robeson High campus, Green Grove students to move to the Fairgrove campus to join its fourth-graders, Hargrave students to move to W.H. Knuckles, all Lumberton fourth-graders to move to Carroll Middle, and Carroll Middle’s sixth-graders to move to Lumberton Junior High School.

Superintendent doesn’t expect forced reduction in staff

Donnie Douglas Editor