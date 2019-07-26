CSX work to close Pembroke street

July 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

PEMBROKE — A section of West Third Street in Pembroke will be closed on Wednesday so a railroad crossing cantilever can be removed.

The west-bound lane of West Third Street between Main Street and Union Chapel Road will be closed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. so the work can be performed at the CSX crossing, according to information from Southern Commercial Development. Removal of the signaling cantilever was scheduled by CSX.

No detour information was provided. Southern Commercial advises motorists that the work schedule can change at any time, with or without notice, because of unforeseen circumstances, such as inclement weather.

Southern Commercial Development is a private company based in Lexington, South Carolina. Its Traffic Control Division performs work for railroad and other companies across the Southeast.

