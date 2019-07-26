Law protects vets from predatory loans

July 26, 2019 robesonian News 0
By: Staff report

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A federal bill co-sponsored by a North Carolina senator intended to protect veterans from predatory loan practices has been signed into law.

The bipartisan bill, titled the Protecting Veterans from Predatory Lending Act of 2018, was introduced in 2018 by Sens. Thom Tillis, R-NC; and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. It was signed into law by President Donald Trump on Thursday. The law also helps veterans more easily access their earned homeowner benefits.

Tillis and Sinema are members of the Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“I was proud to introduce bipartisan legislation to protect veterans from targeted predatory home loan practices and build the support needed to get it codified into law,” Tillis said. “Passage of the Protecting Affordable Mortgages for Veterans Act continues my work to protect veterans and ensure they receive the benefits they rightly deserve.”

Staff report