Disaster relief teams still working as housing fix sought

LUMBERTON — It could be at least September before a resolution is found to the issue of local churches continuing to provide housing to post-disaster volunteer teams in facilities that were deemed to be in violation of relevant fire codes.

“The Office of State Fire Marshal, the N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church, and the Lumberton code officials continue to make progress to resolve the issue of Lumberton churches housing volunteers providing relief for victims of hurricanes Matthew and Florence,” said Barry Smith, assistant director of public affairs for N.C. Department of Insurance.

“We’re optimistic that a resolution will be in front of the Building Code Council at their next meeting on Sept. 10 that will both allow the churches to house volunteers and protect their safety.”

The Office of State Fire Marshal is part of the state Insurance Department.

“All parties are committed to resolving the issue in both the short run and the long run,” Smith said.

The issue arose as the result of routine inspections at two churches in Lumberton.

Chestnut Street United Methodist Church, located at 200 E. Eighth St., was inspected on May 9. The inspection revealed facilities being used to house teams of volunteers who were helping area residents recover from hurricanes Matthew and Florence. On June 14, First Presbyterian Church, located at 1002 N. Chestnut St., was inspected. In both instances it was determined the facilities did not meet fire codes and the churches were told people could no longer sleep there overnight.

Chestnut Street United Methodist has taken measures to rectify fire code violations, said the Rev. Herbert Lowry Jr., the church’s pastor. The church has replaced fire extinguishers, and has installed carbon monoxide detectors and video security cameras.

One of the most important steps is the addition of a night monitor, Lowry said. A night monitor is someone who remains awake at night to monitor the area and keep others safe from incidents such as fires.

“We’re still in operation” and plan to remain in operation for a long time, said Al Miller, director of disaster ministries for the N.C. Conference of the United Methodist Church.

“The Lumberton city officials have been very gracious,” Miller said.

The state fire marshal and local building inspector have worked alongside disaster-relief volunteers to provide volunteers a safe environment where they can continue to serve others, he said.

“Everybody’s goal is for us to stay in Lumberton and continue our work on a daily basis,” Miller said.

The volunteer teams have completed 318 homes across North Carolina since Hurricane Matthew struck in October 2016, he said. The volunteer groups, each with between 30 and 40 members, are working on 300 homes across the state, while 651 homeowners still are waiting for assistance.

“As we’ve said before, the Office of State Fire Marshal values the work of volunteers helping the hurricane victims and the work of the local code officials,” Smith said.

The Rev. Lowry said the church and the conference’s disaster team are two separate entities. The church has simply offered its facility for housing to the group. But, they continue to work together to overcome the housing situation.

“I just get updated and summaries of things going on, as the pastor,” Lowry said.

Leaders of First Presbyterian Church have elected not to comment on the matter.

T.C. Hunter and Jessica Horne Staff writers

Reach T.C. Hunter at 910-816-1974 or via email at [email protected] Reach Jessica Horne at 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

