Police release photos of armed robbers

July 29, 2019 robesonian Breaking News, News 0
By: Staff report
LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is seeking help identifying three men who on Saturday robbed Skills Arcade at gunpoint and left one person injured.

According to a press release from police Capt. Terry Parker, at about 3:56 a.m. three men entered the arcade, which is located at 3021 Roberts Ave., wearing hoodies and masks over their faces and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of money.

During the robbery, one of the men struck a man across the face before fleeing the business on foot, according to Parker. The store was occupied by several customers at the time of the robbery, however no one else was injured except the person struck in the face.

One of the men is described as black or American Indian. He wore a camouflage hoodie, black pants, white shoes, a bandana covering his nose, and was armed with a silver handgun. A second person was described as a black or American Indian male, wearing light colored jeans, black shoes, and a bandana covering his nose. He was armed with a black handgun, according to Parker. The third person was described as a white or American Indian male wearing a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants and a bandana over the nose and mouth..

Anyone with more information on the robbery should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective David Williford.

